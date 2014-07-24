Sir Bradley Wiggins tells BBC Sport's Jill Douglas he has "stopped enjoying" road cycling because of the "politics" involved in the discipline.

The 2012 Tour de France winner, who claimed a Commonwealth Games team pursuit silver medal in Glasgow, says his career as a Grand Tour contender is now over as he focuses on competing on the track at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Wiggins says he may still race on the road but only as part of preparations for track events.