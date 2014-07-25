Shooting: Men's skeet results

From the section

Gold medal match

Name Country Score Name Country Georgios Achilleos Cyprus 14-6 Drew Christie Scotland

Bronze medal match

Name Country Score Name Country Rory Warlow England 14-13 Andreas Chasikos Cyprus

Semi-finals

Rank Name Country Score 1 Georgios Achilleos Cyprus 14 2 Drew Christie Scotland 13 3 Rory Warlow England 12 4 Andreas Chasikos Cyprus 12 5 Malcolm Allen Wales 11 6 Paul Adams Australia 11

Qualifying

Rank Name Country Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Score 1 Georgios Achilleos Cyp 24 25 25 25 23 122 2 Paul Adams Aus 25 25 23 24 24 121 3 Andreas Chasikos Cyp 25 23 23 25 24 120 4 Drew Christie Sco 24 25 24 24 23 120 5 Malcolm Allen Wal 23 24 24 23 25 119 6 Rory Warlow Eng 23 24 24 24 23 118 7 Mairaj Ahmad Khan Ind 24 23 23 22 25 117 8 Jason Caswell Can 23 24 24 24 22 117 9 Keith Ferguson Aus 21 24 24 23 23 115 10 Rhys Price Wal 24 23 22 25 20 114 11 Eddie Mclean Cay 21 22 22 24 24 113 12 Guy Douglas Jack Ken 22 21 23 24 23 113 13 Usman Chand Pak 20 23 24 23 23 113 14 Michael Gilligan Eng 22 21 24 21 24 112 15 David Christie Nir 23 20 24 24 21 112 16 David Clague Iom 22 22 24 23 20 111 17 Clement Buchanan Nir 24 24 21 18 21 108 18 Noor Salim Ban 21 23 21 20 22 107 19 Baba Bedi Ind 22 21 21 21 20 105 20 Andrew Schirn Cay 20 20 21 21 21 103 21 James Bradley Iom 19 21 22 18 22 102 22 Iqbal Islam Ban 21 21 19 15 23 99 23 Joon Kit Joseph Lee Mas 17 23 17 20 21 98 24 Chee Fei Ricky Teh Mas 15 17 20 17 19 88 25 Mitchell Meers Nfk 14 15 16 16 15 76 26 Matthew Vincent Flk 12 13 20 14 16 75 27 Bill Burton Nfk 12 17 14 13 14 70 DNS Shaun Barnes Jam DNS Morgan Magatogia Niu

