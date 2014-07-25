Shooting: Men's skeet results

Gold medal match

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
Georgios AchilleosCyprus14-6Drew ChristieScotland

Bronze medal match

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
Rory WarlowEngland14-13Andreas ChasikosCyprus

Semi-finals

Rank NameCountryScore
1Georgios AchilleosCyprus14
2Drew ChristieScotland13
3Rory WarlowEngland12
4Andreas ChasikosCyprus12
5Malcolm AllenWales11
6Paul AdamsAustralia11

Qualifying

RankNameCountryRound 1Round 2Round 3Round 4Round 5Score
1Georgios AchilleosCyp2425252523122
2Paul AdamsAus2525232424121
3Andreas ChasikosCyp2523232524120
4Drew ChristieSco2425242423120
5Malcolm AllenWal2324242325119
6Rory WarlowEng2324242423118
7Mairaj Ahmad KhanInd2423232225117
8Jason CaswellCan2324242422117
9Keith FergusonAus2124242323115
10Rhys PriceWal2423222520114
11Eddie McleanCay2122222424113
12Guy Douglas JackKen2221232423113
13Usman ChandPak2023242323113
14Michael GilliganEng2221242124112
15David ChristieNir2320242421112
16David ClagueIom2222242320111
17Clement BuchananNir2424211821108
18Noor SalimBan2123212022107
19Baba BediInd2221212120105
20Andrew SchirnCay2020212121103
21James BradleyIom1921221822102
22Iqbal IslamBan212119152399
23Joon Kit Joseph LeeMas172317202198
24Chee Fei Ricky TehMas151720171988
25Mitchell MeersNfk141516161576
26Matthew VincentFlk121320141675
27Bill BurtonNfk121714131470
DNSShaun BarnesJam
DNSMorgan MagatogiaNiu

