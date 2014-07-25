Shooting: Men's skeet results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|Georgios Achilleos
|Cyprus
|14-6
|Drew Christie
|Scotland
Bronze medal match
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|Rory Warlow
|England
|14-13
|Andreas Chasikos
|Cyprus
Semi-finals
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Score
|1
|Georgios Achilleos
|Cyprus
|14
|2
|Drew Christie
|Scotland
|13
|3
|Rory Warlow
|England
|12
|4
|Andreas Chasikos
|Cyprus
|12
|5
|Malcolm Allen
|Wales
|11
|6
|Paul Adams
|Australia
|11
Qualifying
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Score
|1
|Georgios Achilleos
|Cyp
|24
|25
|25
|25
|23
|122
|2
|Paul Adams
|Aus
|25
|25
|23
|24
|24
|121
|3
|Andreas Chasikos
|Cyp
|25
|23
|23
|25
|24
|120
|4
|Drew Christie
|Sco
|24
|25
|24
|24
|23
|120
|5
|Malcolm Allen
|Wal
|23
|24
|24
|23
|25
|119
|6
|Rory Warlow
|Eng
|23
|24
|24
|24
|23
|118
|7
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Ind
|24
|23
|23
|22
|25
|117
|8
|Jason Caswell
|Can
|23
|24
|24
|24
|22
|117
|9
|Keith Ferguson
|Aus
|21
|24
|24
|23
|23
|115
|10
|Rhys Price
|Wal
|24
|23
|22
|25
|20
|114
|11
|Eddie Mclean
|Cay
|21
|22
|22
|24
|24
|113
|12
|Guy Douglas Jack
|Ken
|22
|21
|23
|24
|23
|113
|13
|Usman Chand
|Pak
|20
|23
|24
|23
|23
|113
|14
|Michael Gilligan
|Eng
|22
|21
|24
|21
|24
|112
|15
|David Christie
|Nir
|23
|20
|24
|24
|21
|112
|16
|David Clague
|Iom
|22
|22
|24
|23
|20
|111
|17
|Clement Buchanan
|Nir
|24
|24
|21
|18
|21
|108
|18
|Noor Salim
|Ban
|21
|23
|21
|20
|22
|107
|19
|Baba Bedi
|Ind
|22
|21
|21
|21
|20
|105
|20
|Andrew Schirn
|Cay
|20
|20
|21
|21
|21
|103
|21
|James Bradley
|Iom
|19
|21
|22
|18
|22
|102
|22
|Iqbal Islam
|Ban
|21
|21
|19
|15
|23
|99
|23
|Joon Kit Joseph Lee
|Mas
|17
|23
|17
|20
|21
|98
|24
|Chee Fei Ricky Teh
|Mas
|15
|17
|20
|17
|19
|88
|25
|Mitchell Meers
|Nfk
|14
|15
|16
|16
|15
|76
|26
|Matthew Vincent
|Flk
|12
|13
|20
|14
|16
|75
|27
|Bill Burton
|Nfk
|12
|17
|14
|13
|14
|70
|DNS
|Shaun Barnes
|Jam
|DNS
|Morgan Magatogia
|Niu
Click here for more detailed results from the official Glasgow 2014 website.