Swimming: Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay results
Final
|Rank
|Team
|Time
|1
|Australia
|3:13.44 GR
|2
|South Africa
|3:15.17
|3
|England
|3:16.37
|4
|Scotland
|3:17.66
|5
|Canada
|3:19.68
|6
|Wales
|3:19.82
|7
|New Zealand
|3:19.88
|8
|Singapore
|3:20.98
GR = Games Record
Heats
|Rank
|Heat (Position)
|Team
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|2 (1)
|Australia
|03:17:00
|Q
|2
|2 (2)
|England
|03:19:00
|Q
|3
|1 (1)
|Scotland
|03:20:00
|Q
|4
|2 (3)
|South Africa
|03:20:00
|Q
|5
|1 (2)
|Canada
|03:21:00
|Q
|6
|1 (3)
|New Zealand
|03:21:00
|Q
|7
|2 (4)
|Singapore
|03:23:00
|Q
|8
|1 (4)
|Wales
|03:23:00
|Q
|9
|2 (5)
|N. Ireland
|03:24:00
|10
|1 (5)
|Malaysia
|03:28:00
|11
|1 (6)
|Guernsey
|03:28:00
|12
|2 (6)
|Isle of Man
|03:37:00
|13
|2 (7)
|Zambia
|03:50:00
Detailed results on the official website.