Swimming: Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay results

Final

RankTeamTime
1Australia3:13.44 GR
2South Africa3:15.17
3England3:16.37
4Scotland3:17.66
5Canada3:19.68
6Wales3:19.82
7New Zealand3:19.88
8Singapore3:20.98

GR = Games Record

Heats

RankHeat (Position)TeamTimeQualified
12 (1)Australia03:17:00Q
22 (2)England03:19:00Q
31 (1)Scotland03:20:00Q
42 (3)South Africa03:20:00Q
51 (2)Canada03:21:00Q
61 (3)New Zealand03:21:00Q
72 (4)Singapore03:23:00Q
81 (4)Wales03:23:00Q
92 (5)N. Ireland03:24:00
101 (5)Malaysia03:28:00
111 (6)Guernsey03:28:00
122 (6)Isle of Man03:37:00
132 (7)Zambia03:50:00

Detailed results on the official website.

