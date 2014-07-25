Swimming: Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay results

From the section

Final

Rank Team Time 1 Australia 3:13.44 GR 2 South Africa 3:15.17 3 England 3:16.37 4 Scotland 3:17.66 5 Canada 3:19.68 6 Wales 3:19.82 7 New Zealand 3:19.88 8 Singapore 3:20.98

GR = Games Record

Heats

Rank Heat (Position) Team Time Qualified 1 2 (1) Australia 03:17:00 Q 2 2 (2) England 03:19:00 Q 3 1 (1) Scotland 03:20:00 Q 4 2 (3) South Africa 03:20:00 Q 5 1 (2) Canada 03:21:00 Q 6 1 (3) New Zealand 03:21:00 Q 7 2 (4) Singapore 03:23:00 Q 8 1 (4) Wales 03:23:00 Q 9 2 (5) N. Ireland 03:24:00 10 1 (5) Malaysia 03:28:00 11 1 (6) Guernsey 03:28:00 12 2 (6) Isle of Man 03:37:00 13 2 (7) Zambia 03:50:00

