Glasgow 2014: Elena Allen wins skeet silver as Amber Hill denied

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales' Elena Allen took silver in the women's skeet behind Australia's Laura Coles in Carnoustie, but England's Amber Hill failed to reach the final.

England's Sarah Gray, who beat 16-year-old Hill in a shoot-off for the semi-final, lost the bronze medal match to Andri Eleftheriou of Cyprus.

Singapore's Shun Xie Teo claimed gold in the women's 10m air pistol.

The men's 10m air rifle went to Abhinav Bindra of India, with Dan Rivers of England taking bronze.

Mike Bamsey of Wales and England's Ken Parr reached the 10m final but were seventh and fifth respectively.

Sian Bruce of Scotland was eliminated in qualifying for the skeet competition but Young Sports Personality of the Year Hill appeared to be comfortably progressing to the semi-final after nailing her first 20 clays.

However, she missed two of her final five and then dropped another three in the second round before a disappointing third-round 20 out of 25.

It resulted in a three-way play-off and after Panagiota Andreou of Cyprus missed her fifth attempt, it was Gray who progressed after Hill missed her ninth effort.

Amber Hill on Twitter "Thanks for all the support everyone! Missed out on a place in the final in the shoot off but been a great experience!"

"I can't say I wasn't nervous," Hill said. "This is my first Commonwealths and I've never been to a competition of this scale so I've definitely learned a lot. We are looking forward to the World Championships later this year."

Gray and Allen both scored 13 from 16 in the semi-final and it was Allen who went through after a shoot-off.

In the final Allen again scored 13-16, with Coles finishing one point ahead after her final shot.

