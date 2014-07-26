Glasgow 2014: Northern Ireland sixth in triathlon team race

Conor Murphy of Northern Ireland waits to take over from Aileen Reid

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Competition dates: 24 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Northern Ireland finished sixth in the Triathlon Mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Aileen Reid, sixth in the women's race on Thursday, led off and was in second when she handed over to Conor Munn.

Swim specialist Munn kept NI in the top three but they slipped to sixth during Eimear Mullen's third leg before Russell White completed the event.

As expected, England won the team event with South Africa in second and Australia third.

Media playback is not supported on this device Northern Ireland's Gavin McNeill lost to India's Parikshit Kumar in the judo competition

Meanwhile, in judo, Northern Ireland's Gavin McNeill made a controversial exit on Saturday morning.

McNeill thought he had made it into a heavyweight bronze medal contest but his Indian opponent Parikshit Kumar was awarded the repechage victory on a late ippon score review.

Mark Montgomery, a firefighter who competed in freestyle wrestling at the 2010 Games, was beaten in his opening bout against Dominic Dugasse from the Seychelles.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland bowler Catherine McMillen from Craigavon beat the reigning champion Natalie Melmore of England in her last group game of the women's singles to make it into the quarter-finals.

She then saw off Caroline Taylor of Wales 21-13 at Kelvingrove to book a Sunday morning semi-final against Jo Edwards of New Zealand.

After losing their last group match to South Africa, the men's triples of Neil Booth, Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland found their form again and defeated Scotland 19-12 in their quarter-final and now take on Wales.

Martin McHugh and Ian McClure were 14-11 up on England with two ends left in their pairs quarter-final only to end up losing 15-14.

The women's fours also bowed out of the tournament.

In shooting's full bore pairs David Calvert, at his 10th Games, and Jack Alexander finished ninth at the Carnoustie range.

Northern Ireland middleweight boxer Connor Coyle produced a disciplined display to ease past Lesotho's Lungile Dyamdeki.

The 24-year-old Derry man evaded some wild swings by the African and picked his moments to land the shots that earned him every round on the scorecards.

Coyle said: "I wasn't trying to rush in and make stupid mistakes. I got the rustiness out the way and I can step it up as the tournament goes on."

Sean Duffy put up a poised fight to unanimously defeat Sri Lanka's Dilshan Mohamed in the light-welterweight heats and he will now face Gaudence Fabiana of Tanzania on Sunday.

In the pool, Jordan Sloan has qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 50m backstroke, while Curtis Coulter went through in the 100m freestyle. Both swim again on Saturday night

Sycerika McMahon was 12th fastest in the women's 200 metres breaststroke, so missed out on a place in the final

The badminton team went out of the mixed team competition, losing to Jersey on Saturday morning, while Northern Ireland lost to Mauritius in the table tennis team quarter-finals.

And cyclist Martyn Irvine retired from Saturday's Points Race at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, but hopes to be in the medal hunt on the Scratch Race, the event he won at the 2013 World Championships.