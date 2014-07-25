Glasgow 2014: England netballers beat Wales as Scots win

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

England began their netball campaign with a commanding 65-25 win over Wales.

It was a second defeat for Wales, who lost 63-36 to Australia on Thursday.

Semi-finalists in all four tournaments since netball was introduced to the Games in 1998, England easily won each quarter, 17-7 12-3 19-5 and 17-10, with Jo Harten scoring 33 points.

Scotland, led by Lesley Macdonald and Lynsey Gallagher, also made a winning start to their campaign, beating St Lucia 58-30.

Their next match will be against New Zealand on Saturday.

England face a big game against Australia on Saturday and also face South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados in Pool B with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals.

England coach Anna Mayes "We had a good start and demonstrated patience in attack and I feel like everyone had a great impact."

Wales, rooted to the foot of the table following their arduous start against the two highest-ranked teams in the group, next play Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday.