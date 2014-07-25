BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Sam Webster pips Jason Kenny to sprint gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
New Zealander Sam Webster pips England's Jason Kenny to gold in the men's sprint in the deciding race of their final.
The Olympic champion lost the first duel but victory in the second forced the decider in which he was narrowly beaten.
Edward Dawkins of New Zealand took third after beating Australia's Peter Lewis in the bronze medal race.
