Sir Bradley Wiggins: Team Sky want to retain cycling star

Team Sky want to keep Sir Bradley Wiggins despite the rider's comments that he is "done" with road racing.

The Briton, 34, says he wants to focus on the track in an attempt to win gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

But Sir Dave Brailsford, who runs the Team Sky road outfit, hopes there is a way of keeping Wiggins involved.

"That's what we are discussing at the moment, to try to see if we can find this ideal scenario for Rio," Brailsford told BBC Sport.

Brailsford (right) signed Wiggins for Team Sky for the 2010 season, having worked with him at British Cycling

Wiggins won a silver medal on the track at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Thursday.

It was the latest accomplishment in a career that has brought the Englishman four Olympic golds and a historic victory in the 2012 Tour de France, the first by a Briton in the prestigious race.

But hours after being beaten by Australia in the team pursuit, Wiggins said he was done with road racing, telling the BBC: "I've bled it dry."

He also said that road racing was "quite cut-throat" and "political", adding: "The track feels more like a family and a closer-knit group of people."

Responding to those comments, Brailsford, who chose to leave Wiggins out of this year's Tour de France line-up, said his compatriot and fellow knight was "entitled to his opinion".

He also reacted to claims by Wiggins that Team Sky had become so competitive they were only interested in Grand Tours by suggesting most other teams were just as focused on winning the big races.

Wiggins became Britain's first winner of the Tour de France in 2012

And Brailsford insisted that Wiggins could continue to ride for Team Sky and pursue his track ambitions.

"It's doable, that's for sure," said Brailsford, who claimed that Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh had been able to continue chasing honours on road and track while with Team Sky.