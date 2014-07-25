BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Dan Rivers takes bronze in 10m air rifle shootout

Rivers takes bronze in rifle shootout

Dan Rivers wins England's 18th medal at the Commonwealth Games after claiming a bronze in his 10m air rifle shooting event.

The 23-year-old required a shootout with India's Ravi Kumar to claim bronze and lost out on a silver medal in a further shootout, this time with Abdullah Baki of Bangladesh.

Abhinav Bindra, the 2008 Olympic champion, went on to take gold to win a ninth Commonwealth medal, with Baki picking up silver.

