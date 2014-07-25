BBC Sport - Glasgow: Conlan pleased with opening victory
Michael Conlan is happy to get his bid for Commonwealth Games gold off to winning start after a comfortable win over Nauru's Matthew Martin.
The Olympic bronze medallist from Northern Ireland suffered a head cut in the third round but was able to continue and secure a unanimous victory.
Conlan is eager to impress at the Games after suffering an early exit in Delhi four years ago.