BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Wales win silver and bronze in rhythmic gymnastics

Tears for Jones after silver for Wales

Wales' Francesca Jones takes the silver medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final, whilst her compatriot Laura Halford wins bronze.

Jones scores 57.350 ahead of her team-mate Halford, the British champion in third on 56.225, adding to their success on the mat on Thursday with a team silver.

Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko wins gold with a total of 59.175.

Top Stories