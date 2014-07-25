Glasgow 2014: Cyclist Elinor Barker refocused for other events

Elinor Barker failed to reach the women's 3000m individual pursuit final

Elinor Barker is already focused on other events after she failed to qualify for the women's 3000m individual pursuit final.

Barker, 19, finished seventh in qualifying and failed to progress along with team-mates Ciara Horne and Amy Roberts.

But the team pursuit World champion has also entered four other events.

"I'm pretty disappointed but there's some absolutely unbelievable times being put out," she said.

"I've got four more chances to medal so fingers crossed I can pull something out of the bag then.

"I'm going to make my absolute best to make sure I don't come home empty handed.

"I've enjoyed the whole experience so far."

Barker will also be competing in the 25km points race and 10km scratch race in the velodrome as well as the road race and time trial.