Glasgow 2014: Michael Jamieson misses 100m breaststroke final

Scotland's Michael Jamieson is out of the running for a medal in the 100m breaststroke after finishing fifth in his semi-final.

Jamieson's misfortune at the Commonwealth Games continued in a race won by fellow Scot Ross Murdoch.

Murdoch, who won gold in the 200m breaststroke, eased home in 59.72 seconds with compatriot Craig Benson third.

Jamieson could only manage 1:02.04 and will miss the final on Saturday.

And the Scot conceded he has been unable to find his best form during the Games in his home city.

I just want to enjoy it now, try to be more relaxed and do my best to support the rest of my team Michael Jamieson

"It wasn't great," said Jamieson. "The 100 is always going to be tough for me but I should be making that final, definitely. I was really flat today.

"It's easy for people on the outside to say 'be up for it' but last night was my chance to do what I wanted, and I wasn't able to turn it around today, which wasn't great."

However, Jamieson insisted he would cheer on his team-mates as they seek further medal success.

"I just want to enjoy it now, try to be more relaxed and do my best to support the rest of my team," he added.

"It is still amazing to be here, to be racing for my country in an event like this. I know I am in a privileged position to do that but I am not swimming the times I want and no swimmer enjoys not swimming their best.

"I think anyone in that position would find it hard to come back after the disappointment so my job now is to be a cheerleader."