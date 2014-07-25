Glasgow 2014: Chris Simpson relishing Nick Matthew clash

Simpson has represented Guernsey in the last three Commonwealth Games

Guernsey squash player Chris Simpson says he will "ask questions" of world champion and reigning gold medallist Nick Matthew when they meet in the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals.

Simpson set up the meeting after beat Australia's Ryan Cuskelly 11-6 9-11 11-5 11-7 in the last 16.

It is the first time that Simpson has made the last eight in four attempts.

"I'll just be looking to put in a good performance and ask questions of Nick and see what he has to offer," he said.

"There are other draws I would have preferred, but anything can happen," Simpson told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I'm very happy to come through and make it to the quarter-finals stage against the world champion on live television so I'm very excited about it."

And Simpson, who carried the Guernsey flag at the opening ceremony, says there is no longer any pressure on him.

"The biggest pressure has been I wasn't drawn to play on the glass court until the last eight," he added.

"I didn't want to be finished with the games within 36 hours of the opening ceremony without having played on the show court.

"Now that I've made it onto the glass court and through to my seeding it's little bit of a relief and I can really enjoy myself and throw everything at it."