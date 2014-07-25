Glasgow 2014: Ian Black beats Jersey record to make semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Black 'loving every minute' of Games

Ian Black twice smashed his own Jersey 100m breaststroke record as he made the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

He twice took 0.4 seconds off his previous best to finish seventh in his semi-final in a time of 1:04.00.

The 25-year-old swam a time of 1:04.43 in his heat to break his previous best set in December 2013.

"I had no idea where the field was, I was just focusing on my own race," Black told BBC Radio Jersey after his heat at Glasgow's Tollcross pool.

"I went out a bit too hard and blew up towards the end, but it was still an island record and a personal best so I'm happy."

Black also competed at the 2010 Games, but said Glasgow was far more enjoyable.

"It's 100 times better than Delhi was four years ago," he added.

"The atmosphere and for me, half of my family are from Scotland so they're all here supporting me. I'm loving it."