Glasgow 2014: Wales women thrashed by Australia, men lose to India

Wales' women were thrashed 9-0 by Australia and the men's team beaten 3-1 by India at the Commonwealth Games.

Jodie Kenny led the scoring for Australia with three goals as Wales suffered a second successive defeat after losing to England.

In the men's game, Vokkaliga Ramachandra Raghunath gave India the lead before Andrew Cornick equalised.

India sealed the win as Rupinder Singh slammed home before Gurwinder Chandi tapped in the third.