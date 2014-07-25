Glasgow 2014: Three swimmers set new Guernsey records

Media playback is not supported on this device Butcher joy at new Guernsey record

Three Guernsey swimmers have broken island records on the second day in the pool at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Courtney Butcher's time of 27.48 in the 50m freestyle set a new island best, while Tom Hollingsworth and Luke Belton both beat the 100m breaststroke mark.

Hollingsworth clocked 1.05:73, before Belton lowered it to 1.05:17 in the very next heat at the Tollcross pool.

"It's what I came to do so I'm really happy," Butcher told BBC Radio Guernsey after her race.

I'm pleased for them because they've worked so hard just to quality for this event Guernsey swimming coach Alison Frankland

"It's an amazing experience, it's everything I expected, the atmosphere and the crowd are so amazing.

"This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but now I want to carry on and train hard and make Gold Coast in four years' time. I want to make semi-finals and finals."

For Guernsey swimming coach Alison Frankland the tumbling island records, including on Thursday, proves what good shape Guernsey swimming is in.

"I can't wipe the smile off my face - I'm over the moon," she said. "'I'm pleased for them because they've worked so hard just to quality for this event.

"If they're breaking island records and doing personal bests I can't ask for any more.

"They're up against some of the best in the world so the competition is very tough, but we're on target and they're doing extremely well."

Meanwhile, Guernsey's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Munro, Tom Hollingsworth, Jeremy Osbourne and Ben Lowndes could not progress past the heats, but took five seconds off the island record, swimming a time of 3:28.43.