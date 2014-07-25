Glasgow 2014: Jersey's David Turner unhappy after shooting loss

Only the top eight made the final in Turner's event at Glasgow 2014

Jersey's David Turner was unhappy with the way he performed as he missed out on a place in the 10m air rifle final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Turner, 40, finished 14th, three places better than his previous Commonwealth Games appearance back in 2006.

"I'm a little bit disappointed overall. I know I'm capable of much more," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I thought I controlled my nerves quite well, but it didn't quite sparkle today."

Also following Turner out of the games was Nikki Holmes, who could only finish 14th in the women's 10m air pistol, with the top eight making the final.

She was the leading Channel Island shooter, ahead of Guernsey's Tara Laine, who was 16th, and 23rd-placed Nikki Trebert.