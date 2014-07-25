Glasgow 2014: Jones & Halford win all-round medals

From the section

Wales' Frankie Jones and Laura Halford won silver and bronze in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final.

Victory went to Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko, who won her second gold medal of Glasgow 2014 with a score of 59.175.

But Jones put in a strong display on the final ribbon discipline to finish on 57.350.

British champion Halford, who had led after the opening hoop rotation, managed 56.225.

Jones and Halford were both part of the team which won silver behind Canada in Thursday's team competition.

England's Stephani Sherlock finished in 11th place, one place ahead of team-mate Lynne Hutchison with Scotland's Lauren Brash 16th.