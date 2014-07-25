Glasgow 2014: Boxer Benson out as Henderson progresses

A huge left from Morgan was a turning point in the bout

Scotland's Lewis Benson lost in the opening round of boxing's 69kg division at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Benson won a tight first round against New Zealand's Bowyn Morgan but lost the second after being caught with a huge left that resulted in a standing count.

The 23-year-old from Edinburgh did well to come back into it in the third but Morgan was awarded it by the judges.

I believed I came back in the last round and won the last round but the judges didn't see that Lewis Benson

Benson's team-mate Ross Henderson is through to the super heavyweight quarter-finals.

The 27-year-old from Motherwell beat India's Parveen Parveen Kumar in a unanimous decision after three rounds.

Henderson, who is fighting in his second Commonwealth Games, was the busier fighter throughout and despite being caught by Kumar's solid jab earned his place in the last eight of the +91kg category.

Henderson said: "He was a very tough fighter, a good puncher. That's the third time I've been in with a southpaw and it's first time I've beaten one, so no better stage to do it on."

Reflecting on his defeat, Benson said: "I was boxing away, boxing very nice and happy with my performance in the first round.

"Second round, I came in nice again then I got caught.

"I believed I came back in the last round and won the last round but the judges didn't see that."

Morgan progresses to face Mmusi Tswiige of Botswana in the welterweight round of 16.