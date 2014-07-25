Glasgow 2014: Jersey lose 5-0 to England in badminton

Elizabeth Cann has played at four Commonwealth Games, three for Jersey and once for England in 2010

Jersey's badminton team were beaten 5-0 by England in their second pool match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The defeat means the island must defeat Northern Ireland in their next match on Saturday to have a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

All five matches were lost 2-0, with 2010 singles bronze medallist Elizabeth Cann performing best as she went down 21-15, 21-13 to Sarah Walker.

Jersey on Thursday.