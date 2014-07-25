Glasgow 2014: Scotland's men lose to South Africa in hockey

Scotland need at least two victories to make the last four

Scotland's men lost 2-0 to South Africa in their opening hockey match of the Commonwealth Games.

South Africa made their numerical superiority pay dividends after Niall Stott was sin-binned just after the break for dangerous play.

Andrew Cronje's penalty stroke gave them the lead before Ignatius Malgraff sealed the 2-0 victory late on.

Niall's brother, Ross, earning his 100th cap for Scotland, could not prevent defeat at Glasgow Green.

The Scots face the world's number-nine ranked side India on Saturday and then Wales, before their final group game against world champions Australia.

With the side needing at least two victories to make the last four, Ross Stott remains upbeat.

"We still believe we can qualify, we just need to win our next couple of games, so this is just a minor setback," he said.

"It was a big day for me but it didn't end the way I wanted it to. I was honoured to win my 100th cap but I suppose you can blame the Stotts for the result.

"I didn't think Niall's offence was a yellow card but I suppose the penalty call was correct as it did hit me on the shoulder."