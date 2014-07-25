BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Commonwealth Games the 'pinnacle' of lawn bowls
Isle of Man lawn bowler Bernice McGreal says the Commonwealth Games is the "pinnacle" of her sport.
The 56-year-old, who took up the sport aged 14, said: "I've represented the Isle of Man at lots of international competitions but the Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle.
"There is no Olympic event so this is as good as it gets."
McGreal has lost her three matches so far in Glasgow.