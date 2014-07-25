Glasgow 2014: More Manx records for Isle of Man swimmers

Davies was one of two swimmers to break Isle of Man records on Friday

The Isle of Man swimming team continued to break Manx records in the pool at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Alex Bregazzi set a new senior Manx record in the 200m freestyle (56.49 seconds) followed by Guy Davies in the 100m breaststroke (1:05.92).

Laura Kinley set a new personal best in the 50m freestyle before the men's relay team dismantled their 4x100 freestyle record by seven seconds.

None of their times were strong enough to progress to the semi-finals.

Swimming coach Leonie Cooil said: "Every single swimmer set a new PB and there were some massive new Manx records. We couldn't ask for more."

On the opening day of competition at Tollcross, Laura Kinley and Charlotte Atkinson became the at the Commonwealth Games since 1970.

Both teenagers finished sixth in their respective semi-finals in Glasgow.