Glasgow 2014: Silver medallist Elena Allen hails 'team effort'

Elena Allen had to settle for silver in the women's skeet, losing out to Australia's Laura Coles.

Elena Allen paid tribute to her husband after winning silver in the women's skeet at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Allen was edged out in the gold-medal match by Australia's Laura Coles to claim Wales' second medal in Glasgow.

The Moscow-born 42-year-old lives in Newport with husband and fellow skeet shooter Malcolm Allen who is also a member of Team Wales.

"I'm very happy. It's nice to walk away with something," Allen said.

"My husband is everything. He coaches me, he's my psychologist, my masseuse, my physio, my everything. It was a team effort."

Allen dropped just three shots in the final but 27-year-old Coles was hotter, nailing 14 of her 16 clays to top the podium.

Husband Malcolm currently lies fifth in the men's skeet qualifiers with two rounds to go.