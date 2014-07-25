Glasgow 2014: Sarah Clark grabs Scotland's third judo gold

Sarah Clark secured another Commonwealth Games judo gold medal for Scotland in the under-63kg division.

The 36-year-old beat Helene Wezeu Dombeu of Cameroon, ensuring the host nation have taken three golds in the first two days of competition at the SECC venue.

Clark quickly delivered victory over Dombeu with an armlock submission.

Scot Patrick Dawson was unable to claim bronze in the men's -73kg, losing out to Australian Jake Bensted.

England's Danny Williams won gold in the same category, seeing off New Zealander Adrian Leat.

A delighted Clark said: "That is what I came here to do and I have come out with the result I wanted.

"Today, I feel like I have done it because of the crowd. My family, friends have come to see me, it is for them and for Scotland.

"My motivation was always there and to keep the momentum going for Scottish judo is fantastic. This will be my last competitive tournament for sure."

Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Faith Pitman of England both took bronze in the -63kg division with wins over Canadian Beatrice Valois Fortier and Australian Katharina Haecker respectively.

Scotland's Sally Conway earned a bronze medal in the -70kg division, defeating Sunibala Huidrom of India.

And sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks both won gold medals for Scotland in judo on Thursday night.

