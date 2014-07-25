Glasgow 2014: Corrie Scott claims bronze in 50m Breaststroke

Corrie Scott competed in Delhi as a 16-year-old

Scotland's Corrie Scott continued the host nation's fine start in the pool with a Glasgow 2014 bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke.

The 20-year-old, 12th four years ago in Delhi, finished third in 30.75s with Australia's Leiston Pickett first and Alia Atkinson of Jamaica second.

"I just can't believe it," said Scott.

"I said the crowd would make the difference between a fourth and a bronze and that's what it's done for me tonight. I'm just over the moon."

And she added: "If someone had told me this time last year that I would get a bronze medal, I would have laughed in their face and said no way."

There was disappointment for another home favourite as Robbie Renwick saw his 200m Freestyle title slip from his grasp.

The 26-year-old from Glasgow failed to produce the magic that won him gold in Delhi in 2010 as he trailed home in sixth place.

Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes won it with countryman Cameron McEvoy second and Calum Jarvis of Wales third to take the bronze.