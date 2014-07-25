Glasgow 2014: Ben Proud and Chris Walker-Hebborn win golds

Ben Proud and Chris Walker-Hebborn won England's first swimming gold medals of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Proud, a 19-year-old Londoner, set a new Commonwealth and British record of 22.93 seconds in the 50m butterfly.

Walker-Hebborn, 24, held off Australia's Mitch Larkin as he won the 100m backstroke and set a Games record.

Scotland's Daniel Wallace won the 400m individual medley but his compatriot Michael Jamieson failed to qualify for the final of the 100m breaststroke.

Ben Proud's career so far Born in London, September 1994 Swims for the Plymouth Leander club and coached by Jon Rudd Won silver medal in the 50m butterfly at the 2012 European Championships Broke Mark Foster's 10-year old British record in the 50m butterfly to become national champion Made his World Championship debut in 2013, finishing 18th in the 50m freestyle and 11th in the 50m butterfly.

Proud announced himself as a potential star last year when he shattered Mark Foster's 10-year-old British 50m butterfly record.

But the Commonwealth victory was the biggest of his fledgling career as he beat former Olympic and world champion Roland Schoeman, with Olympic 200m champion Chad Le Clos taking the bronze.

"I am beyond excited. Tears almost came into my eyes," Proud told BBC Sport.

Walker-Hebborn pulled clear of Larkin in the second 50m to win gold in 53.12 seconds, breaking the record he had set in the heats.

Defending champion Liam Tancock, 29, continued his comeback from injury by earning a share of the bronze medal with Australian Josh Beaver as the pair clocked 53.75 seconds.

Walker-Hebborn said: "It's great to have Liam back. He scared me a little bit yesterday but I had a few things up my sleeve and I am absolutely pumped it worked."

Siobhan O'Connor narrowly missed out on a third English gold when she was pipped by Canada's Katerine Savard in the women's 100m butterfly by 0.05 seconds, while Steph Slater took silver in the Para-sport S8 100m freestyle.

Proud closed the day's action by adding a second medal to his collection as he anchored England to a bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Australia beat South Africa into second place, with Scotland finishing fourth and Wales sixth.

Wallace delighted the home crowd at the Tollcross Swimming Centre as he put on a late surge in the freestyle section to win Scotland's third gold in the pool.

The 21-year-old anthropology student from Edinburgh beat Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes by 0.84secs.

"It was a dogfight to the finish but I'm really happy," said Wallace. "It's not every day you get to race and win in front of your home crowd."

Rebecca Adlington analysis "It's been a better night for the home nations than anyone expected. Scotland have done well but it's great to get a couple of medals for England too."I think there is a lot to be encouraged about with British swimming after London 2012 and the World Championships where we struggled overall. It's nice to see the swimmers up there on the podium ahead of Rio and with so many new faces coming through."

Earlier, Corrie Scott added to the host nation's medal haul by taking bronze in the women's 50m breaststroke.

The 20-year-old from Bellshill finished behind Australian Leiston Pickett, who successfully defended her title, and Jamaica's Alia Atkinson.

Wales celebrated their first medal in the pool thanks to Calum Jarvis, who collected a bronze in the 200m freestyle.

The 22-year-old set a new Welsh record of one minute, 46.53 seconds to finish behind an Australian one-two of Fraser-Holmes and Cameron McEvoy.

Defending champion Robbie Renwick of Scotland finished fifth.

England's Adam Peaty qualified fastest for the men's 100m breaststroke final in a British and Commonwealth record of 59.16secs.

Ross Murdoch, who thrilled the host nation with a surprise victory in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday, won the other semi-final in 59.72secs, with Jamieson trailing in fifth.

England's Fran Halsall set a new Games record in the semi-finals of the women's 50m freestyle.

The 24-year-old from Southport qualified for Saturday's final in a time of 24.14secs.

