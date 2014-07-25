Glasgow 2014: Dimitris Minasidis wins 62kg weightlifting gold
Dimitris Minasidis of Cyprus won Commonwealth gold in the men's 62kg weightlifting in the Clyde Auditorium.
The 25-year-old lifted a total of 276kg to beat Sri Lankan Sudesh Peiris, who took silver, and bronze medallist Vaipava Ioane of Samoa.
Wales' Gareth Evans was fifth with a personal best of 268kg.
In the women's 53kg, Chika Amalaha won Nigeria's second medal of the Games - and their first gold - by lifting a total of 196kg.
Dika Toua took silver to secure Papua New Guinea's first medal of Glasgow 2014, with India's Santoshi Matsa winning bronze.