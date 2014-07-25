Glasgow 2014: Dimitris Minasidis wins 62kg weightlifting gold

From the section

Minasidis won Cyprus' third medal of the Games in Glasgow

Dimitris Minasidis of Cyprus won Commonwealth gold in the men's 62kg weightlifting in the Clyde Auditorium.

The 25-year-old lifted a total of 276kg to beat Sri Lankan Sudesh Peiris, who took silver, and bronze medallist Vaipava Ioane of Samoa.

Wales' Gareth Evans was fifth with a personal best of 268kg.

In the women's 53kg, Chika Amalaha won Nigeria's second medal of the Games - and their first gold - by lifting a total of 196kg.

Dika Toua took silver to secure Papua New Guinea's first medal of Glasgow 2014, with India's Santoshi Matsa winning bronze.

Chika Amalaha (centre) joins Nkechi Opara (women's 48kg) as a Nigerian medal winner in Glasgow

Charles Ssekyaaya of Uganda competes in the men's 62kg