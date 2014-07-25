Glasgow 2014: Hard work pays off for bronze medallist Calum Jarvis

Calum Jarvis finished behind an Australian one-two of Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Cameron McEvoy

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Calum Jarvis broke the Welsh record twice in one day as he claimed bronze in the 200m freestyle final.

The 22-year-old secured his country's first swimming medal of Glasgow 2014, setting a new Welsh record of 1:46:53.

Jarvis had earlier in the day broken David Davies's Welsh record with a time of 1:47:10 to qualify as third fastest.

"It's a tough record to get but I've had my eye on it for a while now," he said.

Jarvis finished behind an Australian one-two of Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Cameron McEvoy while defending champion Robbie Renwick of Scotland finished fifth.

"There's been a lot of work been put into this," Jarvis said.

"I'm a bit shell shocked having just got a medal at a Commonwealth Games.

"It hasn't hit me yet but I'm really happy with that."