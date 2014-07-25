Glasgow 2014: Daniel Wallace wins 400m individual medley gold

Daniel Wallace wins the men's 400m individual medley

Scotland's fine medal run in the pool continued with Daniel Wallace securing gold in the men's 400m individual medley.

Wallace roared home in 4 minutes 11.28 seconds to pip Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes into second, while South African Sebastien Rousseau was third.

The Edinburgh swimmer produced a thrilling finish to secure Scotland's third swimming gold of the Games.

Fraser-Holmes had earlier taken Robbie Renwick's 200m freestyle title.

Twenty-one-year-old Wallace, a student at the University of Florida, produced an impressive closing 50 metres to earn the gold and deny Fraser-Holmes his second of the day.

Daniel Wallace sparked wild celebrations at Tollcross

Wallace's compatriot Michael Jamieson endured contrasting emotions in the pool.

Jamieson is out of the running for a medal in the 100m breaststroke after finishing fifth in his semi-final.

Ross Murdoch, who won gold in the 200m breaststroke, eased home in 59.72 seconds with compatriot Craig Benson third.

Jamieson could only manage 1:02.04 and will miss Saturday's final.

