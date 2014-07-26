Glasgow 2014: Day three Scottish interest at-a-glance

Judoka Sarah Clark secured gold for Scotland in her last ever bout

Swimmers and judokas have been leading the medal charge for the host nation and they will be hoping for more of the same on day three of Glasgow 2014.

Judo veteran Euan Burton is among the Scots hitting the mats, no doubt inspired by Sarah Clark's stunning display to bag gold on Friday.

And in the pool that man Ross Murdoch is chasing his second gold of the Games after reaching the 100m breaststroke final, as is Hannah Miley in the 200m breaststroke.

Neil Fachie and his pilot Craig MacLean rode to the top of the podium in the Para-cycling 1000m tandem time trial on Friday, and they go again in the sprint B tandem on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Rugby 7s competition kicks off at Ibrox and a clutch of Scots will be gunning for medals on the shooting range.

Possible gold medals for Scotland:

Cycling Track (Men's Sprint B Tandem), Judo (Men's -100kg, -90kg and +100kg) and Swimming (men's 100m breaststroke and women's 200m breaststroke), Lawn Bowls (Selected events) and Shooting (Selected events)

Day in a sentence

Swimmers Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley, as well as cyclists Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean, aiming to pick up their second gold medals, on a day that Rugby Sevens begins.

Highlights involving home favourites

10:14 BST - Judo

Euan Burton's emotions got the better of him when he crashed out of the competition at London 2012, so he'll be doubly determined to get his hands on a medal in the -100kg category.

There's probably a fair bit of household bragging rights at stake as well, with Burton's wife Gemma Gibbons on the mat for England in the -78kg division.

Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean grabbed gold in the track cycling on Friday.

Andrew Burns, Matt Purssey and Chris Sherington are also in action for the host nation at the SECC, and having watched Clark's gold-winning display in the -63kg category on Friday, as well as Sally Conway claiming bronze, confidence should be high among Scotland's judokas.

Clark was competing in her last bout, and the 36-year-old made it count as she added gold to the silver she won in the Manchester Games of 2002.

10:30 BST - Swimming

The golden moments at Tollcross International Swimming Centre just keep on coming for Scotland, with Dan Wallace securing the 400m individual medley title on Friday night to keep the home feel-good factor going.

Corrie Scott was also in fine form to take bronze in the 50m breaststroke on day two.

And spectators will be heading to the poolside on Saturday full of belief that they will yet again get a glimpse of gold around Scottish necks.

Breaststroke brilliance from Murdoch ensured the 20-year-old stole the limelight from Michael Jamieson as he swam to victory in the 200m final on Thursday, and he sealed his spot in the 100m final in style on Friday.

Joining him in Saturday's final at around 20:50 BST is Craig Benson, but Jamieson didn't make it after finishing fifth in his semi-final.

And Miley could well be smiling again as she goes in the 200m breaststroke heats, with the final just after 19:30 BST.

Cameron Brodie, Lewis Smith, Sian Harkin and Craig Rodgie are among the other Scots hoping to swim their way to glory on day three.

11:00 BST - Cycling Track

Scotland's first track cycling gold medal of the Glasgow 2014 Games was secured by Fachie and MacLean on Friday, and they will be in with a great shout of doubling their tally in the parasport sprint B Tandem.

Katie Archibald, Charline Joiner and Eileen Roe are also in action in the track, with the women's 10k scratch race sure to provide plenty of excitement for the vocal crowd at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

10:30 BST - Rugby 7s

The action is fast and furious in Rugby 7s, and the sport proved a huge success at the Delhi Games four years ago.

Scotland kick off their campaign at Ibrox Stadium against, quite simply, the best of the best in New Zealand at 13:50 BST.

Next up is Barbados at around 18:00 BST and the hosts round off their day with another test against Canada at around 21:00 BST.

Keep your eye one

Scotland's men take on hockey powerhouses India in their opening match of the tournament.

Ross Murdoch reached the final of the men's 100m breaststroke with a superb display

The home nation's netball team picked up an impressive 58-30 win over St Lucia on Friday and are up against New Zealand, one of the game's great sides, in their second match on day three.

Carnoustie hosts the shooting events and there's plenty of Scottish interest with the likes of David Owen, Drew Christie, Jennifer McIntosh and Caroline Brownlie taking aim.

