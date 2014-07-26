Glasgow 2014 day three: Jones and Powell win Welsh golds

Frankie Jones has won six of Wales' 11 medals at Glasgow

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August.

Welsh rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones has secured her country's first gold of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She won the individual ribbon final to add to the three silvers she secured in the morning session of day three.

Natalie Powell won Wales' second gold of the Games in the women's judo.

Georgia Davies came close to adding a third gold but had to settle for silver behind Australia's Emily Seebohm in the 100m backstroke final, in a tight finish.

There were bronzes for Mark Shaw in the men's over 100kg judo, rhythmic gymnast Laura Halford in the individual ball final and cyclist Elinor Barker in the 10km scratch race.

Bronze was also the colour for weightlifter Michaela Breeze, who in her final Games appearance set a new snatch record in the 58kg final.

Breeze, 35, won gold in 2002 and 2006 and came out of retirement to take part in Glasgow.

Her pupil and ex-sprinter Christie Williams, who only took up the sport 18 months ago, finished 13th in the same category.

Swimmer Jack Thomas also won bronze in the men's para-sport 200m freestyle.

At the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Owain Doull missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the final of the points race.

Matt Elllis and pilot Ieuan Williams missed out on a second bronze against Australian's Paul Kennedy and Thomas Clarke in the men's sprint B2 tandem.

Wales rugby sevens team kicked off their campaign with a 52-0 win over Malaysia and a 29-7 victory over Papua New Guinea saw them secure a place in the last eight of the medal competition.

But defeat in their final Pool C game against Samoa 12-19 means they will now face Australia in the quarter finals on Sunday.

The men's hockey team suffered a second successive defeat, losing 7-1 to Australia but the netball team won their first game, a 50-31 victory over Trinidad & Tobago.

In the pool, Marco Loughran qualified third fastest for Sunday's 50m backstroke final, winning his semi-final in 25.12 seconds.

Alys Thomas finished sixth in her 50m butterfly semi-final and Calum Jarvis and Otto Putland also failed to qualify from their semi-finals in the 100m freestyle.

After the shock exit of Andrew Selby, boxers Joe Cordina and Zack Davies are safely through to the second round.

Cordina beat England's Pat McCormack in his opening lightweight (60kg) bout while Davies defeated Thabiso Dlamini of Swaziland in the light-welterweight division (64kg).