Glasgow 2014: Yeats-Brown won judo bronze in borrowed kit

Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown has revealed that she had to wear borrowed kit on her way to winning judo bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old from Tonbridge was only registered for the women's -63kg category two hours before the deadline after an injury to Caroline Kinnane.

"It's been a mad rush from the start. I've not had my own kit, a belt or a tracksuit," she told BBC Sport.

"To deal with all of that and then get a medal is pretty awesome."

Katie-Jemima Yeats Brown highlights Yeats-Brown was the 2011 European Cadets judo champion. Made her senior breakthrough by finishing fifth at the Czech European Cup in 2012. Finished fifth at the European Under-21 Championships in Sarajevo in September 2013.

Yeats-Brown, who trains in Walsall, defeated Canada's Beatrice Valois in her bronze medal fight.

And the teenager admitted she thought it was a joke when her mum told her she had been asked to represent England in Glasgow three days before the start of the Games.

"My mum shook me awake at about 6.30am on Tuesday morning and said 'Would you like to fight at the Commonwealth Games?'", added Yeats-Brown.

"I rolled over and went back to sleep because I thought my mum had finally lost the plot.

"But she said: 'No seriously, I need to know now if you want to fight', so I said 'Sure'.

"When I saw my draw I thought it was pretty tough and after everything I thought it was just awesome to be here.

"To go on and get a medal and win a few fights on top of that, I'm happy.

"I didn't have a chance to get nervous but I love fighting, I love competing and it was a huge stage and a big crowd so I was just going to go and enjoy it."