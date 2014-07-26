Judo: Women's +78kg results

From the section

Gold medal match

Name Country Name Country Sarah Adlington Sco bt Jodie Myers Eng

Bronze medal matches

Name Country Name Country Annabelle Laprovidence Mri bt Sachini Wewita Widanalage Sri Rajwinder Kaur Ind bt Esther Akinyi Ratugi Ken

Semi-finals

Name Country Name Country Sarah Adlington Sco bt Esther Akinyi Ratugi Ken Jodie Myers Eng bt Annabelle Laprovidence Mri

Repechage

Name Country Name Country Rajwinder Kaur Ind bt Sophie Vaillancourt Can

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Esther Akinyi Ratugi Ken bt Sachini Wewita Widanalage Sri Annabelle Laprovidence Mri bt Sophie Vaillancourt Can Jodie Myers Eng bt Rajwinder Kaur Ind

