Judo: Women's +78kg results

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Sarah AdlingtonScobtJodie MyersEng

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Annabelle LaprovidenceMribtSachini Wewita WidanalageSri
Rajwinder KaurIndbtEsther Akinyi RatugiKen

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Sarah AdlingtonScobtEsther Akinyi RatugiKen
Jodie MyersEngbtAnnabelle LaprovidenceMri

Repechage

NameCountryNameCountry
Rajwinder KaurIndbtSophie VaillancourtCan

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Esther Akinyi RatugiKenbtSachini Wewita WidanalageSri
Annabelle LaprovidenceMribtSophie VaillancourtCan
Jodie MyersEngbtRajwinder KaurInd

