Judo: Women's +78kg results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sarah Adlington
|Sco
|bt
|Jodie Myers
|Eng
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Annabelle Laprovidence
|Mri
|bt
|Sachini Wewita Widanalage
|Sri
|Rajwinder Kaur
|Ind
|bt
|Esther Akinyi Ratugi
|Ken
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sarah Adlington
|Sco
|bt
|Esther Akinyi Ratugi
|Ken
|Jodie Myers
|Eng
|bt
|Annabelle Laprovidence
|Mri
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Rajwinder Kaur
|Ind
|bt
|Sophie Vaillancourt
|Can
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Esther Akinyi Ratugi
|Ken
|bt
|Sachini Wewita Widanalage
|Sri
|Annabelle Laprovidence
|Mri
|bt
|Sophie Vaillancourt
|Can
|Jodie Myers
|Eng
|bt
|Rajwinder Kaur
|Ind
Click here for detailed results from the official Glasgow 2014 website