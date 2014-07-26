BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: England lose thriller to Australia

England lose netball thriller to Australia

England lose a thrilling netball match by a single point to Australia in their Pool B match at the Commonwealth Games.

The Diamonds trailed England by six points after the first quarter but fought back to score the winning point with just 16 seconds remaining and win 49-48.

Australia now top the group with England in second place - the top two sides qualify for the semi-finals with England now likely to face defending champions New Zealand.

Top Stories