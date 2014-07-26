Swimming: Men's 200m butterfly results

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Chad le ClosSA1:55.07 GR
2Grant IrvineAus1:56.34
3Sebastien RousseauSA1:56.43
4Cameron BrodieSco1:56.59
5Mitch Pratt Aus1:57.13
6Daniel Tranter Aus1:57.31
7Roberto Pavoni Eng1:58.03
8Joseph Schooling Sin1:59.09

Heats

RankHeat (Position)NameCountryTime
12 (1)Cameron Brodie Sco01:57.300Q
22 (2)Chad le Clos SA01:57.500Q
31 (1)Sebastien Rousseau SA01:57.800Q
42 (3)Mitch Pratt Aus01:58.000Q
52 (4)Joseph Schooling Sin01:58.000Q
61 (2)Daniel Tranter Aus01:58.300Q
72 (5)Grant Irvine Aus01:58.400Q
82 (6)Roberto Pavoni Eng01:58.500Q
91 (3)Dylan Bosch SA01:58.900
101 (4)Joe Roebuck Eng01:59.100
111 (5)Lewis Smith Sco01:59.300
121 (6)Evan White Can02:01.000
132 (7)Gamal Assaad Can02:02.600
141 (7)Dominic Walter Jam02:11.500
152 (8)Alex Bregazzi Iom02:15.400

Q = Qualified for final

GR= Games Record

