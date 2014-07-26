Swimming: Men's 200m butterfly results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Chad le Clos
|SA
|1:55.07 GR
|2
|Grant Irvine
|Aus
|1:56.34
|3
|Sebastien Rousseau
|SA
|1:56.43
|4
|Cameron Brodie
|Sco
|1:56.59
|5
|Mitch Pratt
|Aus
|1:57.13
|6
|Daniel Tranter
|Aus
|1:57.31
|7
|Roberto Pavoni
|Eng
|1:58.03
|8
|Joseph Schooling
|Sin
|1:59.09
Heats
|Rank
|Heat (Position)
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|2 (1)
|Cameron Brodie
|Sco
|01:57.300
|Q
|2
|2 (2)
|Chad le Clos
|SA
|01:57.500
|Q
|3
|1 (1)
|Sebastien Rousseau
|SA
|01:57.800
|Q
|4
|2 (3)
|Mitch Pratt
|Aus
|01:58.000
|Q
|5
|2 (4)
|Joseph Schooling
|Sin
|01:58.000
|Q
|6
|1 (2)
|Daniel Tranter
|Aus
|01:58.300
|Q
|7
|2 (5)
|Grant Irvine
|Aus
|01:58.400
|Q
|8
|2 (6)
|Roberto Pavoni
|Eng
|01:58.500
|Q
|9
|1 (3)
|Dylan Bosch
|SA
|01:58.900
|10
|1 (4)
|Joe Roebuck
|Eng
|01:59.100
|11
|1 (5)
|Lewis Smith
|Sco
|01:59.300
|12
|1 (6)
|Evan White
|Can
|02:01.000
|13
|2 (7)
|Gamal Assaad
|Can
|02:02.600
|14
|1 (7)
|Dominic Walter
|Jam
|02:11.500
|15
|2 (8)
|Alex Bregazzi
|Iom
|02:15.400
Q = Qualified for final
GR= Games Record