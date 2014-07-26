Glasgow 2014: Frankie Jones wins gold in individual ribbon

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Frankie Jones won Wales' first gold medal of the 2014 Commonwealth Games with victory in the individual ribbon rhythmic gymnastics discipline.

The 23-year-old, who is retiring at the end of the competition, has now won six medals at the SECC Precinct.

Earlier on Saturday, Jones won silvers in the individual hoop final, clubs event and individual ball final.

On Friday she took silver in the individual all-around final to add to the team silver she won on day one.

In the ribbon final, Jones scored 14.500, ahead of Malaysia's Wong Poh San (14.250) and Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko (13.800).

She had to wait for confirmation the gold was hers after Bezzoubenko appealed against her score, but it was rejected.

"I have had the most amazing few days, I literally can't believe that we just got to have the Welsh flag flying - it is phenomenal, I am so proud of myself," said Jones.

Laura Halford of Wales won bronze in the ball final, having taken the same medal in the all-around competition on Friday.

Jones was beaten to gold in the hoop, clubs and ball finals by 17-year-old Bezzoubenko, who had already secured golds in the all-round and team disciplines on Thursday and Friday.

Gabby Logan, BBC Sport presenter and former Wales Commonwealth Games gymnast "Sometimes sport delivers great scripts. Francesca Jones retires after an incredible career, with a gold on her last routine and Wales' first of the Games."

Bezzoubenko scored 14.800 in the hoop final, just 0.05 marks ahead of Jones, who was a silver medallist in the same event at Delhi 2010.

Jones took the lead in the ball final with a routine of 14.875, only to be surpassed by Bezzoubenko, the last gymnast out, who scored 15.250. Halford, 18, took bronze with 14.550.

The Canadian's fifth gold overall followed shortly after with a 15.350 score in the clubs final, Jones finishing runner-up again after being awarded a mark of 14.800.