Cycling: Men's 1000m time trial results

Final

RankNameCountry250m500m750m1000mTime Behind
1Scott SunderlandAus18.67332.08545.9601:00.675 GR0.000
2Simon van VelthoovenNZ18.56431.93045.9171:01.060+0.385
3Matthew ArchibaldNZ18.08931.41245.5721:01.162+0.487
4Ed ClancyEng19.01332.89646.8791:01.439+0.764
5Kian EmadiEng18.21731.68146.0131:01.641+0.966
6Bernard EsterhuizenSA18.46532.14546.6241:02.414+1.739
7Vincent de HaitreCan19.00332.80547.4881:03.317+2.642
8Bruce CroallSco18.82932.63147.2361:03.356+2.681
9Steven BurkeEng19.68233.68948.1281:03.449+2.774
10Qunicy AlexanderTri19.55333.49448.1931:03.679+3.004
11Josiah NgMas20.16634.27248.7171:04.309+3.634
12Mohd Rizal TisinMas19.93334.01048.7641:04.747+4.072
13Amrit SinghInd19.94834.67250.1741:06.903+6.228
14Amarjit NagiInd20.17135.35351.1821:08.117+7.442
15Jesse KellyBar20.55435.77352.3801:10.545+9.870
16Alan BabyInd20.33935.89552.4441:10.579+9.904
Alomgir AlomgirBanDNS
Jedidiah Amoako-AckahGhaDNS

GR = Games record

DNS = Did not start

