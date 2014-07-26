Cycling: Men's 1000m time trial results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|250m
|500m
|750m
|1000m
|Time Behind
|1
|Scott Sunderland
|Aus
|18.673
|32.085
|45.960
|1:00.675 GR
|0.000
|2
|Simon van Velthooven
|NZ
|18.564
|31.930
|45.917
|1:01.060
|+0.385
|3
|Matthew Archibald
|NZ
|18.089
|31.412
|45.572
|1:01.162
|+0.487
|4
|Ed Clancy
|Eng
|19.013
|32.896
|46.879
|1:01.439
|+0.764
|5
|Kian Emadi
|Eng
|18.217
|31.681
|46.013
|1:01.641
|+0.966
|6
|Bernard Esterhuizen
|SA
|18.465
|32.145
|46.624
|1:02.414
|+1.739
|7
|Vincent de Haitre
|Can
|19.003
|32.805
|47.488
|1:03.317
|+2.642
|8
|Bruce Croall
|Sco
|18.829
|32.631
|47.236
|1:03.356
|+2.681
|9
|Steven Burke
|Eng
|19.682
|33.689
|48.128
|1:03.449
|+2.774
|10
|Qunicy Alexander
|Tri
|19.553
|33.494
|48.193
|1:03.679
|+3.004
|11
|Josiah Ng
|Mas
|20.166
|34.272
|48.717
|1:04.309
|+3.634
|12
|Mohd Rizal Tisin
|Mas
|19.933
|34.010
|48.764
|1:04.747
|+4.072
|13
|Amrit Singh
|Ind
|19.948
|34.672
|50.174
|1:06.903
|+6.228
|14
|Amarjit Nagi
|Ind
|20.171
|35.353
|51.182
|1:08.117
|+7.442
|15
|Jesse Kelly
|Bar
|20.554
|35.773
|52.380
|1:10.545
|+9.870
|16
|Alan Baby
|Ind
|20.339
|35.895
|52.444
|1:10.579
|+9.904
|Alomgir Alomgir
|Ban
|DNS
|Jedidiah Amoako-Ackah
|Gha
|DNS
GR = Games record
DNS = Did not start