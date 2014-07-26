BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014 : England storm to triathlon relay gold

England storm to triathlon relay gold

England dominate the triathlon as they pick up gold in the mixed team relay.

Vicky Holland, Jonathan Brownlee, Jodie Stimpson and Alistair Brownlee all won bronze, silver, and two golds respectively in the individual event.

The quartet each completed the 400m swim, 6km cycle, and 1.6km run course in a total time of one hour 13 minutes and 24 seconds.

South Africa took silver 49 seconds back with Australia third.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

England storm to triathlon relay gold

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories