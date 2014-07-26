England dominate the triathlon as they pick up gold in the mixed team relay.

Vicky Holland, Jonathan Brownlee, Jodie Stimpson and Alistair Brownlee all won bronze, silver, and two golds respectively in the individual event.

The quartet each completed the 400m swim, 6km cycle, and 1.6km run course in a total time of one hour 13 minutes and 24 seconds.

South Africa took silver 49 seconds back with Australia third.

Available to UK users only.