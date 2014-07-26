Glasgow 2014: England power to triathlon team relay success

England's Vicky Holland, Jonathan Brownlee, Jodie Stimpson and Alistair Brownlee won triathlon's mixed team relay at the Commonwealth Games.

The quartet each completed the 400m swim, 6km cycle, and 1.6km run course in a total time of one hour 13 minutes 24 seconds.

South Africa took silver, 49 seconds back, with Australia third.

"I love the relay. You can see people's weaknesses and strengths," said Alistair Brownlee.

It was a second gold medal of Glasgow for both Alistair Brownlee and Stimpson after their individual successes, while Jonathan Brownlee and Holland won their second medals after their individual silver and bronzes.

"I thought it was a good race," said Jonathan Brownlee. "The relay is always close but Vicky gave us a good start and I knew I had to just keep it safe and then run as fast as I could, Jodie destroyed it and Alistair finished it off."

BBC commentator Matt Chilton on England's mixed team relay win "Alistair Brownlee has barely broken sweat and that is an emphatic victory for England. It was all very straightforward for their quartet."

England were five seconds down on Canada after Holland's leg, but Jonathan Brownlee gave them the lead on his run.

Brownlee gradually pulled away from the rest of the field and gave Stimpson a 16-second lead at the start of her swim.

Although New Zealand's Nicky Samuels tried to challenge Stimpson, the Englishwoman was still nine seconds ahead of her rivals when handing over to Commonwealth and Olympic gold medallist Alistair.

The elder Brownlee put in a strong display and extended his time advantage with a more tactical battle going on behind him for the minor places.

Holland now hopes the event can be included in future Olympic Games.

"I really hope it will be in the Olympic programme in 2020," she said. "Look at the atmosphere it generates having such a tight racing circuit and the lead changing hands so often. It is a great spectator event and great to be part of it."

Jonathan Brownlee took control of the race after his bike phase

The mixed team event was making its Commonwealth Games debut