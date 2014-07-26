Glasgow 2014: Mick Gault equals Commonwealth medal record

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

England's Mick Gault equalled the Commonwealth Games record of 18 medals by winning bronze in the 10m air pistol competition at Carnoustie.

Gault came out of retirement to compete in his sixth Games and moved level with Australian shooter Phillip Adams.

The 60-year-old can claim the record outright in Monday's 50m air pistol.

David Luckman and Parag Patel secured England's first shooting gold in the Queen's Prize while Drew Christie took the skeet silver for Scotland.

Gault made his Commonwealth Games debut at Victoria, Canada, in 1994 and retired after Delhi 2010."It didn't matter what colour it was - I've got the 18 medals now. It's job done," said Gault. "It's a weight off my shoulders and I can 'chillax'."

Mick Gault's Commonwealth Games medals Gold - 9 Silver - 4 Bronze - 5 50m free pistol (1994, 1998, 2002); 50m free pistol pairs (1998); 25m standard pistol (2006); 10m air pistol (1998, 2002) 10m air pistol pairs (1998, 2002) 50m free pistol (2006); 25m centre-fire pistol (1994); 10m air pistol pairs (2006, 2010) 50m free pistol pairs (1994, 2006); 25m standard pistol (2002); 25m air pistol pairs (2010); 10m air pistol (2014)

Gault, who led after 13 shots, finished with a score of 176.5, behind Australian Daniel Repacholi's 199.5 and Indian Prakash Nanjappa's 198.2. Stewart Nangle of England was fifth with 135.9.

Luckman and Patel led from start to finish over both days of the Queen's Prize. The pair beat Canada's Jim Paton and Des Vamplew into second place while Scotland grabbed another medal as Ian Shaw and Angus McLeod claimed bronze.

England's Rory Warlow secured skeet bronze behind Scotland's Christie and gold Cypriot medallist Georgios Achilleos.

India, meanwhile, enjoyed a hugely successful day, taking gold and silver in both the women's 10m air rifle and the 25m pistol.

Apurvi Chandela edged out team-mate Ayonika Paul in the former, with Malaysia's Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi earning bronze.

Then, in the pistol event, Rahi Sarnobat beat compatriot Anisa Sayyed in the final. Lalita Yauhleuskaya of Australia took the final podium place.