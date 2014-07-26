Glasgow 2014: Dan Wallace hails Scots' progress in the pool

Team Scotland gold medallist Dan Wallace moved to Florida in the USA to train

Gold medallist Dan Wallace says Scottish swimmers have proved at Glasgow 2014 that they are now among the very best in the world.

Wallace won Friday's 400m individual medley to add to golds won in the pool by Hannah Miley and Ross Murdoch.

"We work our hardest and nothing's going to hold us back," Wallace said of the current crop of Scottish swimmers.

"Over the last six to 12 months, we've established ourselves as some of the best swimmers in the world."

The host nation have excelled at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, with Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson having claimed a silver medal behind Murdoch in the 200m breaststroke and Corrie Scott taking bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Miley has made it into the final of the 200m breaststroke, while Murdoch, along with countryman Craig Benson, has reached the final of the 100m breaststroke.

"We're going to keep going the way we're going and I think there's a great future for the whole of Team Scotland," added Wallace.

With the 200m individual medley up ahead for the 21-year-old on Tuesday, he is targeting more success and says the home crowd will spur him on.

"Once I tasted success last night, there's going to be no stopping me now," he said. "The whole of Team Scotland are building off each other's swims and there's a shot for a couple of medals for all of us.

"I knew I was in good form coming into this meet and my expectations were pretty high. It was a bit of a surprise to win in such a good fashion but I believed in myself, my family believed in me and the whole of Team Scotland did, so we're all happy with the outcome. I knew it was possible.

"I knew before the Games it was going to be loud in there but nothing like what I expected. It really did help me in that last half of the race.

"I could hear the crowd and feel them. They really swam that last 100m for me. It was fantastic."

Wallace yelled "for freedom" after his 400m triumph but, despite media speculation, the Florida-based swimmer revealed the quote from the movie Braveheart had nothing to do with the upcoming Scottish independence referendum.

"It was a spur of the moment thing," added Wallace, who said he does not think he is eligible to vote because he stays in the USA.

"It's not every day you get to win in front of your home crowd at a Commonwealth Games, so I thought I'd go a bit berserk and really soak up the moment. It wasn't just for me, that was the whole of Scotland that won last night.

"It was just me having fun, enjoying the moment. The media are going to see it in different ways. I was just having a ball after winning and there was no political side to it at all."