Glasgow 2014: Scotland win Para-sport bowls silver

Scotland's Robert Conway and Irene Edgar lost 14-10 to South Africa in the Mixed Pairs B2/B3 gold medal final for lawn bowlers with visual impairments.

The South African team of Gwen Nel and Herman Scholtz led throughout but Scotland pulled it back to 10-10 with two of the 15 ends left.

South Africa scored three in the penultimate end to edge ahead again.

But when Conway had a chance to win gold with the last shot of the match, he missed the target.