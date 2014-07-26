Glasgow 2014: Wales to face Australia in quarter finals

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales rugby sevens team will play Australia in the quarter finals of the medal competition on Sunday after finishing runners-up in Pool C.

Gareth Williams' side kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive 52-0 win over Malaysia at Ibrox, followed by a 29-7 triumph over Papua New Guinea.

A narrow 19-12 defeat against Samoa denied them the chance to win their Pool.

They will now play the Wallabies, who beat England 15-7 to top Pool D.