Boxing: Men's light (60kg) results

Final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Charlie FlynnScobtJoe FitzpatrickNIWP 3:0

Semi-final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Charlie FlynnScobtJoseph CordinaWalWP 2:0
Joe FitzpatrickNIbtMichael AlexanderTriWP 3:0

Quarter-Finals

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Joseph CordinaWalbtChad MilnesNZWP 3:0
Charlie FlynnScobtJessie LarteyGhaWP 3:0
Michael AlexanderTribtCobia Breedy BarWP 3:0
Joe Fitzpatrick NIbtNicholas Okongo OkothKenWP 3:0

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Joseph CordinaWalbtDavid GauthierCanWP 3:0
Chad Milnes NZbtLazarus ShaningwaNamWP 3:0
Charlie FlynnScobtNick CooneyAusWP 3:0
Jessie LarteyGhabtOlivier NshingiroRwaWP 3:0
Michael AlexanderTribtAli AhmadPknWP 3:0
Cobia Breedy BarbtAndrique Allisop SeyWP 3:0
Joe Fitzpatrick NIbtQhobosheane MohlerepeLesWP 2:1
Nicholas Okongo OkothKenbtAlfonse DeirerageaNruWP 3:0

Round of 32

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Joseph Cordina WalbtPat McCormackEngWP 2:1
Chad MilnesNZbt Sura ChakmaBanWP 3:0
Lazarus ShaningwaNambtKaisa IoaneSamWP 3:0
Nick Cooney AusbtMuhammad Alnazirul OthmanMasWP 3:0
Jessie LarteyGhabtNassar MafuruTanWO
Michael Alexander TribtJoseph OtoNgrWP 3:0
Andrique AllisopSeybtTom BogaPngWP 3:0
Qhobosheane MohlerepeLesbtDinindu SaparamaduSriWP 3:0
Nicholas Okongo OkothKenbtJohn ColinMriWP 3:0
DQDisqualificationWPWin on points
TKOTechnical KnockoutKOKnock Out
TKO-ITechnical Knockout InjuryWOWalkover
NCNo Contest

