Boxing: Men's light (60kg) results
-
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Charlie Flynn
|Sco
|bt
|Joe Fitzpatrick
|NI
|WP 3:0
Semi-final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Charlie Flynn
|Sco
|bt
|Joseph Cordina
|Wal
|WP 2:0
|Joe Fitzpatrick
|NI
|bt
|Michael Alexander
|Tri
|WP 3:0
Quarter-Finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Joseph Cordina
|Wal
|bt
|Chad Milnes
|NZ
|WP 3:0
|Charlie Flynn
|Sco
|bt
|Jessie Lartey
|Gha
|WP 3:0
|Michael Alexander
|Tri
|bt
|Cobia Breedy
|Bar
|WP 3:0
|Joe Fitzpatrick
|NI
|bt
|Nicholas Okongo Okoth
|Ken
|WP 3:0
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Joseph Cordina
|Wal
|bt
|David Gauthier
|Can
|WP 3:0
|Chad Milnes
|NZ
|bt
|Lazarus Shaningwa
|Nam
|WP 3:0
|Charlie Flynn
|Sco
|bt
|Nick Cooney
|Aus
|WP 3:0
|Jessie Lartey
|Gha
|bt
|Olivier Nshingiro
|Rwa
|WP 3:0
|Michael Alexander
|Tri
|bt
|Ali Ahmad
|Pkn
|WP 3:0
|Cobia Breedy
|Bar
|bt
|Andrique Allisop
|Sey
|WP 3:0
|Joe Fitzpatrick
|NI
|bt
|Qhobosheane Mohlerepe
|Les
|WP 2:1
|Nicholas Okongo Okoth
|Ken
|bt
|Alfonse Deireragea
|Nru
|WP 3:0
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Joseph Cordina
|Wal
|bt
|Pat McCormack
|Eng
|WP 2:1
|Chad Milnes
|NZ
|bt
|Sura Chakma
|Ban
|WP 3:0
|Lazarus Shaningwa
|Nam
|bt
|Kaisa Ioane
|Sam
|WP 3:0
|Nick Cooney
|Aus
|bt
|Muhammad Alnazirul Othman
|Mas
|WP 3:0
|Jessie Lartey
|Gha
|bt
|Nassar Mafuru
|Tan
|WO
|Michael Alexander
|Tri
|bt
|Joseph Oto
|Ngr
|WP 3:0
|Andrique Allisop
|Sey
|bt
|Tom Boga
|Png
|WP 3:0
|Qhobosheane Mohlerepe
|Les
|bt
|Dinindu Saparamadu
|Sri
|WP 3:0
|Nicholas Okongo Okoth
|Ken
|bt
|John Colin
|Mri
|WP 3:0
|DQ
|Disqualification
|WP
|Win on points
|TKO
|Technical Knockout
|KO
|Knock Out
|TKO-I
|Technical Knockout Injury
|WO
|Walkover
|NC
|No Contest