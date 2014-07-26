Boxing: Men's middle results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Antony Fowler
|Eng
|bt
|Vijender Vijender
|Ind
|WP 3:0
Semi-final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Vijender Vijender
|Ind
|bt
|Connor Coyle
|NI
|WP 3:0
|Antony Fowler
|Eng
|bt
|Benny Muziyo
|Zam
|WP 3:0
Quarter-final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Vijender Vijender
|Ind
|bt
|Aaron Prince
|Tri
|WP 3:0
|Connor Coyle
|NI
|bt
|Siphiwe Lusizi
|SA
|WP 3:0
|Antony Fowler
|Eng
|bt
|Nickson Otieno Abaka
|Ken
|WP 3:0
|Benny Muziyo
|Zam
|bt
|Cedric Olivier
|Mri
|TKO R1 0:58
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Aaron Prince
|Tri
|bt
|Godfrey Strachan
|Bah
|WP 3:0
|Vijender Vijender
|Ind
|bt
|Mujandjae Kasuto
|Nam
|WP 3:0
|Siphiwe Lusizi
|SA
|bt
|Eric Finau
|NZ
|WP 3:0
|Connor Coyle
|NI
|bt
|Dennis Thomas
|Guy
|WP 3:0
|Antony Fowler
|Eng
|bt
|Kieran Smith
|Sco
|WP 3:0
|Nickson Otieno Abaka
|Ken
|bt
|Mark Lucas
|Aus
|WP 3:0
|Benny Muziyo
|Zam
|bt
|Blair Brody
|Can
|TKO-I R2 1:35
|Cedric Olivier
|Mri
|bt
|Chikondi Makawa
|Maw
|WP 3:0
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Aaron Prince
|Tri
|bt
|Jean Maurice Bikorimana
|Rwa
|WP 3:0
|Vijender Vijender
|Ind
|bt
|Andrew Kometa
|Kir
|WP 3:0
|Mujandjae Kasuto
|Nam
|bt
|Joseph Martin Mwaselage
|Tan
|WP 3:0
|Siphiwe Lusizi
|SA
|bt
|Imrod Bartholomew
|Grn
|TKO R2 2:14
|Eric Finau
|NZ
|bt
|Sosefo Falekaono
|Tga
|WP 3:0
|Connor Coyle
|NI
|bt
|Lungile Dyamdeki
|Les
|WP 3:0
|Dennis Thomas
|Guy
|bt
|Jonathon Keama
|PNG
|WP 3:0
|Antony Fowler
|Eng
|bt
|Kyriakos Spanos
|Cyp
|WP 3:0
|Mark Lucas
|Aus
|bt
|Senanga Nawarathna
|Sri
|WP 3:0
|Nickson Otieno Abaka
|Ken
|bt
|Petelo Matagi
|Sam
|WP 3:0
|Blair Brody
|Can
|bt
|Abdul Bangura
|Sle
|WP 2:1
|Benny Muziyo
|Zam
|bt
|Michael Gardner
|Jam
|WP 3:0
|Cedric Olivier
|MRI
|bt
|Arthur Langelier
|Lca
|WP 3:0
|DQ
|Disqualification
|WP
|Win on points
|TKO
|Technical Knockout
|KO
|Knock Out
|TKO-I
|Technical Knockout Injury
|WO
|Walkover
|NC
|No Contest