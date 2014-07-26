Boxing: Men's middle results

Final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Antony FowlerEngbt Vijender VijenderIndWP 3:0

Semi-final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Vijender VijenderIndbtConnor Coyle NIWP 3:0
Antony FowlerEngbtBenny MuziyoZamWP 3:0

Quarter-final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Vijender VijenderIndbtAaron PrinceTriWP 3:0
Connor Coyle NIbtSiphiwe Lusizi SAWP 3:0
Antony FowlerEngbtNickson Otieno AbakaKenWP 3:0
Benny MuziyoZambtCedric OlivierMriTKO R1 0:58

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Aaron PrinceTribtGodfrey StrachanBahWP 3:0
Vijender VijenderIndbtMujandjae KasutoNamWP 3:0
Siphiwe LusiziSAbtEric FinauNZWP 3:0
Connor Coyle NIbtDennis ThomasGuyWP 3:0
Antony FowlerEngbtKieran SmithScoWP 3:0
Nickson Otieno AbakaKenbtMark LucasAusWP 3:0
Benny MuziyoZambtBlair BrodyCanTKO-I R2 1:35
Cedric OlivierMribtChikondi Makawa MawWP 3:0

Round of 32

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Aaron PrinceTribtJean Maurice BikorimanaRwaWP 3:0
Vijender VijenderIndbtAndrew KometaKirWP 3:0
Mujandjae KasutoNambtJoseph Martin MwaselageTanWP 3:0
Siphiwe LusiziSAbtImrod BartholomewGrnTKO R2 2:14
Eric FinauNZbtSosefo FalekaonoTgaWP 3:0
Connor CoyleNIbtLungile DyamdekiLesWP 3:0
Dennis Thomas GuybtJonathon KeamaPNGWP 3:0
Antony FowlerEngbtKyriakos SpanosCypWP 3:0
Mark LucasAusbtSenanga NawarathnaSriWP 3:0
Nickson Otieno AbakaKenbtPetelo MatagiSamWP 3:0
Blair BrodyCanbtAbdul BanguraSleWP 2:1
Benny MuziyoZambtMichael GardnerJamWP 3:0
Cedric OlivierMRIbtArthur LangelierLcaWP 3:0
DQDisqualificationWPWin on points
TKOTechnical KnockoutKOKnock Out
TKO-ITechnical Knockout InjuryWOWalkover
NCNo Contest

