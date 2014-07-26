Boxing: Men's light fly results

Final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Paddy BarnesNIbtDevendro LaishramIndWP 3:0

Semi-final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Devendro LaishramIndbtAshley WilliamsWalWP 3:0
Paddy BarnesNIbtFazil Juma KaggwaUgaWP 3:0

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Ashley WilliamsWalbtMuhamad Fuad Mohd RedzuanMasWP 3:0
Devendro Laishram IndbtAqeel AhmedScoWP 3:0
Paddy BarnesNIbtCharles KeamaPNGTKO R3 2:04
Fazil Juma KaggwaUgabtTetteh SulemanuGhaWP 2:1

Round of 16

NameCountryResultNameCountryResult
Muhamad Fuad Mohd RedzuanMasbtMohibullahPknWP 3:0
Ashley WilliamsWalbtJuliano MaquinaMozWP 3:0
Aqeel AhmedScobtAlumasa Matayo KeyaKenWP 3:0
Devendro LaishramIndbtMadusham GamageSriWP 3:0
Charles KeamaPNGbtMooketsi LekgethoBotWP 3:0
Paddy BarnesNIbtHamadi Omari FurahishaTanTKO R3 2:06
Fazil Juma KaggwaUgabtBwalya LumbweZamWP 3:0
Tetteh SulemanuGhabtDonovan GerieMriWP 3:0

Round of 32

NameCountryResultNameCountryResult
Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan MasbtInkululeko Suntele LesWP 3:0
DQDisqualificationWPWin on points
TKOTechnical KnockoutKOKnock Out
TKO-ITechnical Knockout InjuryWOWalkover
NCNo Contest

