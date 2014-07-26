Boxing: Men's light fly results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Paddy Barnes
|NI
|bt
|Devendro Laishram
|Ind
|WP 3:0
Semi-final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Devendro Laishram
|Ind
|bt
|Ashley Williams
|Wal
|WP 3:0
|Paddy Barnes
|NI
|bt
|Fazil Juma Kaggwa
|Uga
|WP 3:0
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Ashley Williams
|Wal
|bt
|Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan
|Mas
|WP 3:0
|Devendro Laishram
|Ind
|bt
|Aqeel Ahmed
|Sco
|WP 3:0
|Paddy Barnes
|NI
|bt
|Charles Keama
|PNG
|TKO R3 2:04
|Fazil Juma Kaggwa
|Uga
|bt
|Tetteh Sulemanu
|Gha
|WP 2:1
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan
|Mas
|bt
|Mohibullah
|Pkn
|WP 3:0
|Ashley Williams
|Wal
|bt
|Juliano Maquina
|Moz
|WP 3:0
|Aqeel Ahmed
|Sco
|bt
|Alumasa Matayo Keya
|Ken
|WP 3:0
|Devendro Laishram
|Ind
|bt
|Madusham Gamage
|Sri
|WP 3:0
|Charles Keama
|PNG
|bt
|Mooketsi Lekgetho
|Bot
|WP 3:0
|Paddy Barnes
|NI
|bt
|Hamadi Omari Furahisha
|Tan
|TKO R3 2:06
|Fazil Juma Kaggwa
|Uga
|bt
|Bwalya Lumbwe
|Zam
|WP 3:0
|Tetteh Sulemanu
|Gha
|bt
|Donovan Gerie
|Mri
|WP 3:0
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan
|Mas
|bt
|Inkululeko Suntele
|Les
|WP 3:0
|DQ
|Disqualification
|WP
|Win on points
|TKO
|Technical Knockout
|KO
|Knock Out
|TKO-I
|Technical Knockout Injury
|WO
|Walkover
|NC
|No Contest