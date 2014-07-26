England's Tin-Tin Ho, aged 15, loses the fifth and deciding game of the fifth and deciding match in the women's table tennis team quarter-final to Malaysia.

The teenager took a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and eventually lost 11-9 to Ng Sock Khim in the final game.

The emotion got the better of the youngster, named Tin-Tin by her table-tennis mad father who wanted his favourite sport's initials in his daughter's name.