BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Tin-Tin Ho loses table tennis thriller

Tearful 15-year-old loses epic match

England's Tin-Tin Ho, aged 15, loses the fifth and deciding game of the fifth and deciding match in the women's table tennis team quarter-final to Malaysia.

The teenager took a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and eventually lost 11-9 to Ng Sock Khim in the final game.

The emotion got the better of the youngster, named Tin-Tin by her table-tennis mad father who wanted his favourite sport's initials in his daughter's name.

Top Stories