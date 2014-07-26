Glasgow 2014: Four Scots in judo gold medal matches

Scotland's Euan Burton asserts his dominance in one of his earl contests

Scotland have the chance of more gold medals in judo on Saturday night after four home hopefuls reached finals.

Euan Burton, Matthew Purssey, Sarah Adlington and Christopher Sherrington are all through, while Andrew Burns will fight in a bronze medal match.

Burton, the flag bearer at the opening ceremony, beat New Zealander Jason Koster to set up a -100kg final bout against Shah Hussain Shah of Pakistan.

Purssey overcame top seed Mark Anthony of Australia in the -90kg semi.

The Scot will face Zack Piontek of South Africa in the final.

Burns has the chance of a bronze medal having edged out Jeewatha Wickramage of Sri Lanka in the repechage.

Adlington is in the final of the Women's +78kg after beating Esther Akinyi Ratugi of Kenya at the semi-final stage, and takes on England's Jodie Myers for the gold.

Sherrington rounded off a fine morning for the Scots in the last contest of the session by beating New Zealander Sam Rosser to claim his final spot, where he will face Ruan Snyman of South Africa.

Sarah Clark picked up a gold on Friday in the -63kg category, with Sally Conway taking bronze in the -70kg.

On Thursday, sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks both won gold medals for Scotland in judo.